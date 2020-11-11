Delhi govt extends validity of all vehicle documents till December 31

Delhi government on Wednesday extended the validity of all vehicle-related documents till December 31 keeping in mind to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of spread of COVID-19 across the country it has now been advised vide letter No. RT-11036/352020- MVL dated 2406/2020 that the documents such as Fitness Pent (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be considered in this category of relaxation whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 01.02.2020 or would expire by 31.12.2020. The same may be treated to be valid WI 31 12.2020. Accordingly, the documents such as Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) will be treated as valid till 31 12.2020," Delhi government said in a statement.