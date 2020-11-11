Delhi govt extends validity of all vehicle documents till December 31

Delhi government on Wednesday extended the validity of all vehicle-related documents till December 31 keeping in mind to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of spread of COVID-19 across the country it has now been advised vide letter No. RT-11036/352020- MVL dated 2406/2020 that the documents such as Fitness Pent (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be considered in this category of relaxation whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 01.02.2020 or would expire by 31.12.2020. The same may be treated to be valid WI 31 12.2020. Accordingly, the documents such as Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) will be treated as valid till 31 12.2020," Delhi government said in a statement.
The Indian government had announced in August this year that vehicle documents that expired after February 1 and before December 31 will remain valid till the end of this year. This was done by the government as COVID-19 induced lockdown had caused government offices to remain closed or operate in a limited capacity.
The documents which are now valid till the end of 2020 include driving license, vehicle registration and fitness certificate, pollution under control (PUC) certificate, etc.
The validity of documents that have expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by December 31, 2020 will remain valid untill this year, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
On March 30, the ministry had announced the extension of the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30. Later on June 9, the validity of motor vehicle documents was further extended till September 30 due to the pandemic.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)