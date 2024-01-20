Delhi Government Offices To Remain Shut For Half-Day On January 22 For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ram Mandir | X

New Delhi, January 20: All Delhi government offices will remain closed for half-day on January 22 on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for half-day closing of its offices and boards on January 12. The LG has given his approval to the proposal.

Therefore, all Delhi government offices, urban local bodies and boards will remain shut for half-day on January 22 when the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held. Earlier this week, the Centre announced that all central government offices will be closed for half day till 2:30 pm on January 22.

While the Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on January 22, the Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Tripura governments announced that all government offices in these states will remain closed on until 2:30 pm on account of the Ram temple's inauguration.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held in the "Abhijit Muhurat" in the afternoon on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries are set to attend the mega religious event.

As many as 100 representatives from 54 countries are expected to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. For the rituals, 121 Acharyas will be present. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will oversee, coordinate, anchor and direct all the proceedings of the Anushthaan. Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit of Kashi will be the principal Acharya.