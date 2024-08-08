Delhi: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Meets Sunita Kejriwal, Expresses Solidarity Amidst Political Turmoil

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, at the latter's residence in the national capital on Thursday during the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief's three-day visit to Delhi.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his son and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut during the visit. AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh On The Meeting

Speaking about the meeting, MP Sanjay Singh said that the former Maharashtra CM extended his support to Sunita Kejriwal and the Delhi CM's parents.

"Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aaditya Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut came to meet Sunita Kejriwal and Arvind Kejriwal's parents. In Arvind Kejriwal's case, for the first time in the history of the Indian judiciary, his release was stopped without a copy of the order. A new CBI case was made and he was forcibly kept in jail. So all these points were discussed," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aaditya Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut came to meet Sunita Kejriwal and Arvind Kejriwal's parents. In Arvind Kejriwal's case, for the first time in the history of Indian… pic.twitter.com/1hlEwgVbZR — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

(Pics source: AAP) pic.twitter.com/B7AP881kTU — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

"Through ED-CBI they (Govt) want to suppress our voice. But we will all fight this government together. Everyone is standing with each other in this. Uddhav ji gave this assurance to Sunita Kejriwal and her family," Singh added.

Delhi HC Dismisses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging His Arrest

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case concerning the Excise Policy matter. Delhi High Court stated that it cannot be said that the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was without justifiable reason. In the case, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has requested a short adjournment to address its plea for the cancellation of bail granted to CM Kejriwal.

The Delhi High Court has questioned the ED on whether cancelling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail would lead to his re-arrest. The court's inquiry aims to clarify the implications of the ED's plea for bail cancellation. The court adjourned the matter for September 5, 2024.

About The Meeting Between Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray & Congress Leaders Mallikarjun Kharge & Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief met with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Delhi in the run-up to assembly elections in Maharashtra. Party leader Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray were also present.

Had a pleasant meeting with Sh. Uddhav Thackeray ji at INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji’s residence along with LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji. pic.twitter.com/Fv3SrrvFGT — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 7, 2024

Thackeray is on a three-day visit to the national capital meeting with major opposition leaders bracing up for the upcoming state assembly polls likely to be held later this year.

The state is likely to poll for the 288-member legislative assembly later this year, as the tenure of the current government ends in 2024. However, the Election Commission has yet to announce the dates.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections 2024, the ruling BJP dipped to a mere nine seats in Maharashtra against 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The vote share stood at 26.18 per cent. The Congress, on the other hand, marginally improved its seat share by securing 13 seats in the state. The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven and one seats respectively, taking the total tally of the Maha Yuti alliance to 17. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) got nine seats while the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar won eight seats.