 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Asks LG VK Saxena To Permit AAP Leader Atishi To Represent Him At Independence Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony On August 15
India will celebrate 77 years of Independence with 'Amrit Mahotsav' on August 15, 2024.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in jail, has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding the flag-hoisting ceremony on August 15, sources said on Wednesday.

In his letter, Kejriwal requested that Minister Atishi be allowed to hoist the flag on his behalf for the Independence Day celebrations.

Delhi HC Dismisses CM Arvind Kejriwal's Plea

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Excise Policy matter. The court stated that the arrest was not without justifiable reason.

article-image

Regarding the bail application, the court has given Kejriwal the option to approach the trial court for further relief.

About The Independence Day Celebrations

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, BSES issued an advisory on kite flying, urging people to avoid using metal or metal-coated manjha to ensure safe celebrations.

article-image

According to a BSES official, "Each year, numerous power disruptions and equipment damage incidents are reported due to metal-coated manjha. With the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, there is an expected increase in kite-flying activities, potentially leading to more incidents."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the National Flag at Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day on August 15.

