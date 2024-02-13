 Delhi Fog: IGI Airport Issues Passenger Advisory For Flight Delays Due To Low Visibility; Check Details
The advisory stated that flights which are not CAT III compliant may be affected and directed passengers to contact airlines for updated information.

Tuesday, February 13, 2024
New Delhi, February 13: With several flight operations delayed on Tuesday due to low visibility amid fog, Delhi's IGI Airport has issued advisory for passengers. The advisory stated that flights which are not CAT III compliant may be affected and directed passengers to contact airlines for updated information.

"While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the advisory read.

CAT III in aviation is a type of instrument landing system (ILS) approach that allows for landing in very low visibility conditions, such as fog, rain, or snow. According to India Meteorological Department visibility fell rapidly from 800m to 150m over some parts of Delhi.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab and Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam," IMD posted on X.

"Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today) (<=500 metres): Punjab: Amritsar-50; Odisha: Pradip-50; East Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur-200; Delhi: Safdarjung-500; Bihar: Punra-500; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: Vijayawada-500. As regards Palam, it was reported 800m visibility at 0530 hrs IST which fell rapidly to 150m at 0630 hrs IST and currently, it is reporting 50m visibility at 0700 hrs IST of today," the weather department added.

Last week, severe cold and dense fog persisted in North India, including Delhi, causing travel disruptions to and from Delhi and inconveniencing passengers. Earlier, cold weather and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh, delaying flights, trains, and other modes of transportation.

