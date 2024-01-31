Delhi Weather: Thick Fog Engulfs National Captial & North India; Over 50 Flights Delayed Due To Low Visibility; Visuals Surface |

Delhi and its surroundings were enveloped in thick fog on Wednesday morning, severely impacting visibility and causing disruptions in road, rail and air travel. The weather conditions are attributed to a western disturbance in the Himalayan region, likely bringing light rainfall to the national capital over the next two days.

Several Flights & Trains Delayed

From 1:30 am, the Indira Gandhi International Airport experienced zero visibility, leading to disruptions in flight operations. More than 50 flights were reportedly delayed, with some redirected to Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The airport issued an advisory, urging passengers to check with airlines for updated flight information.

Several trains traveling to and departing from Delhi faced delays due to the dense fog. The challenging visibility conditions added to the overall disruption in railway services.

Temperature Drop Witnessed

Delhi recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 21.4°C and 8.7°C, respectively, on Tuesday. The city is undergoing its coldest January in the past 13 years, with an average maximum temperature of 17.7°C, the lowest since 2010. The average minimum temperature during this period is recorded at 6.2°C, the second lowest in 13 years.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense to very dense fog conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on January 31 and February 2. Dense fog is expected in isolated pockets on February 3. Similar foggy conditions are forecasted in East and West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, North Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar during specific dates.

The Meteorological Department anticipated a rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures across Northwest and Central India over the next three days, with no significant changes thereafter.

As Delhi grapples with dense fog disrupting daily life and travel, the anticipation of light rainfall brings a mix of challenges and relief to the region. Passengers are advised to stay updated with their airlines for any changes in flight schedules, while the city navigates through one of its coldest January spells in over a decade.