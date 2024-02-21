Delhi Fire: 2 Women Jump Off 4th & 5th Floor After Massive Blaze Erupts At Pacific Apartment In Dwarka; Horrific Visuals Surface

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Pacific Apartment In Dwarka; Horrific Visuals Surface | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi, February 21: Two women jumped off the 4th and 5th floor of the Pacific Apartment in Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday. The women took the extreme step after massive blaze erupted at the building. There are reports that both women were rushed to the hospital after jumping off the building which was on fire. One of the women was declared dead on reaching the hospital. Another woman is said to be critical and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

The women jumped off the building after a massive fire broke out in the third floor of a residential apartment in Dwarka Sector 10 on Wednesday morning, police officials said. Four fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Dwarka about the blaze that broke out in flat no 502 of Pacific Apartment in Dwaka's Sector 10.

Staff of the Police Station and Fire Service Department rushed to the site and the blaze was doused by firefighters. Two women who were on the balcony jumped off the flat, out of which one was rescued by firefighters. However, the woman with more injuries is in hospital in a critical condition.

Fire caused due to gas leak

The cause was ascertained to be PNG gas leak. Further details are awaited. Earlier on Monday, a massive fire broke out in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi's Rohini According to the Delhi Fire Services, around 130 jhuggis (huts) were gutted in the fire.

As per the officials, the fire call was received at around 10 pm on Sunday. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site, they added. The fire officials said that no causality or injuries were reported.

