Thane: Massive Fire Engulfs Furniture Factory In Bhiwandi, Causes Extensive Property Damage (Video)

In a dramatic video that has surfaced from Thane district of Maharashtra, a massive fire was reported at Kalher Prithvi Complex of Bhiwandi on Sunday, February 18th. A furniture factory caught fire at 3:30 pm and massive property damage was confirmed, while no casualties or injuries were reported. As soon as the fire was noticed, concerned authorities were informed and 3 fire tender teams rushed immediately to the spot. It took over 4 hours to douse the fire. In the video, thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the fire spot. Nearly 5 galas were charred.

Several gas cylinders present inside property

Even as the fire tender teams were relentlessly working towards bringing the blaze under control, presence of several gas cylinders inside the factory made their operation extremely tough and challenging. While investigation is still underway and the actual cause of fire is still not clear, businessmen having their factories in the close vicinity of the fire incident said that while the welding process was on, the sparks came in contact with an inflammable chemical that lead to the fire. Police are yet to confirm the theory.

Video

Thane: Massive fire breaks out at Kalher Prithvi Complex in Bhiwandi; No Casualties Reported Yet



🎥 Ruddhi Phadke#Thane #Fire #Mumbai @ThaneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/GskvBFmFH2 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 18, 2024

Recurring fire incidents in Bhiwandi

This isn’t first such incident reported in the area. In November 2023, a woman worker and her 3 yr old son died as fire engulfed a cotton godown in Bhiwandi.

The area is home to several factories and prone to fire incidents. A local businessman who has a factory right opposite to the fire spot spoke to Free Press Journal and shared his analysis about a larger problem in the area that requires serious attention.

He said, “Bhiwandi being India’s largest logistics hub, the area lacks infrastructure. Back to back fire incidents are mainly because the area is very conjusted. Besides, the severely bad road condition, perpetual traffic and narrow roads make it worse as fire tender teams find it difficult to reach the spot.”

He further said, “Being Sunday, the fire tender teams reached too soon since there was no traffic and the fire could be brought under control soon avoiding further damage or injuries to people. On a weekday, it gets difficult for the teams to reach the spot and extend help on time.”