Mumbai: Major Fire Destroys Homes, Business Units In Govandi

Damage caused by fire in Govandi

Mumbai, February 18: A major fire erupted in a chawl in Govandi early on Saturday, destroying 15 commercial units and several houses. The fire broke out at Baiganwadi in the Adarsh Nagar Matti locality at 3.50am, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Although no injuries or casualties were reported, the blaze caused extensive damage to properties and belongings.

Nine fire vehicles were dispatched to tackle the inferno, which ravaged both ground-floor commercial units and residential structures on the first floor. The fire consumed electrical wiring, plastic sheets, household items, wooden furniture, and other materials, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

Residents Suffer Significant Losses

While the fire brigade initially said 25 homes were burnt down, residents said the actual number exceeded 45. Shaikh Faiyyaz Alam, founder of the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, expressed concern over the significant losses suffered by residents. Urgent relief efforts are underway, with NGOs and civic organisations rallying to support the affected families.

Nazobano Mohammad Ashraf Shaikh highlighted the dire situation faced by the community, emphasising the need for swift government intervention. In response to residents’ pleas, Mumbai Public School offered shelter for women.