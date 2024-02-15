 Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Paint Factory In Alipur, 3 Charred Bodies Recovered (Video)
An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call was received at 5.25 pm and 22 fire tenders were pressed into service.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
New Delhi, February 15: At least three people were killed in a fire in a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Thursday evening, police said. Charred bodies of the three persons were recovered from the premises of the factory located at Dayalpur Market in Alipur, a fire official said.

Fire Kills 3 In Delhi:

The fire was contained by around 9 pm, he said, adding, the cooling off operation was underway. According to police, the fire was preceded by a blast in the factory.

