Delhi: Fire breaks out at tyre market in Karawal Nagar; fire tenders yet to reach spot

New Delhi: An incident of fire has been reported at a tyre market in Karawal Nagar today at 8.24 am, but the Delhi Fire Service has not been able to reach the spot as they were unable to secure police protection.

The area has been witnessing sporadic incidents of violence over the last two days as clashes erupted between two groups, causing the death of five, including one Delhi Police personnel in these incidents.

More details are currently awaited. Vehicles were also set on fire in Karawal Nagar on Sunday.