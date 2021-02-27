Delhi: Fire at cosmetics factory in Pratap Nagar, one killed

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a cosmetics factory in Pratap Nagar area of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, killing at least one person, officials said.
A call about the fire was received around 3.47 am, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
As many as 28 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, and fire-fighting operations are underway.
The firemen found a charred body in the factory, and one fire-fighter was injured during the operation and admitted to hospital.
Cosmetics, nail polish, children's toys, and bags are made in the factory.
"Eyewitnesses say that an LPG cylinder exploded, following which the fire broke out," Rajinder Atwal, fire officer, said.
(With inputs from agencies)
