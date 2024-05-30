Delhi Excise Policy Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi Court Seeking Regular Bail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a regular bail plea before a court here, which is slated to hear it at 2 p.m. on Thursday, in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal was ordered to be released on interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court in view of the ongoing general elections.

Supreme Court Of India Refuses To Accept Interim Bail's Extension

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court registry had refused to accept the application moved by him seeking a seven-day extension of interim bail to undergo medical examinations, including a PET-CT scan. The SC registry said that the top court had already reserved its verdict in the matter and the application seeking a 7-day extension has no relation to the main petition.

As SC had allowed him to move the trial court for obtaining regular bail, the application is not maintainable, it added.

Reason Given By AAP For Interim Bail's Extension

As per the Aam Aadmi Party, CM Kejriwal's health has deteriorated since he was arrested in the alleged Delhi excise scam. The party has said that he has lost 7 kg in weight after his arrest and his Ketone levels are also very high indicating a serious medical disorder. The party has further said that the CM was required to do medical tests and seven days were needed for this.

Earlier, the apex court had directed him to surrender back to Tihar Jail on June 2. The top court on May 17 had reserved its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the federal anti-money laundering agency in the excise policy case.

It said he could approach the trial court for a grant of regular bail notwithstanding the fact that the apex court reserved judgment in the matter.