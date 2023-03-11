Delhi Excise Policy case: 'Can put me in jail but can't break my spirits,' Manish Sisodia's message from prison

Manish Sisodia | PTI

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam, has taken a swipe at the BJP in his latest tweet from jail.

The senior AAP leader, in an apparent veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Sir, you can trouble me by putting me in jail. But can't break my spirits."

"The British also gave trouble to the freedom fighters, But their spirits did not break," he added.

साहेब जेल में डालकर मुझे कष्ट पहुँचा सकते हो,



मगर मेरे हौसले नहीं तोड़ सकते,



कष्ट अंग्रेजो ने भी स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को दिए,



मगर उनके हौसले नहीं टूटे।



- जेल से मनीष सिसोदिया का संदेश — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 11, 2023

Remanded in Delhi excise policy case

The Aam Aadmi Party leader was remanded to the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise policy case by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday.

The Court said that he is being remanded to custody for a period of 7 days till March 17 for the purposes of his "detailed and extensive interrogation and confrontations".

The act of pro-active destruction of evidence leads to only one inference that Manish Sisodia made conscious efforts to destroy evidence of the offence of money laundering, said Enforcement Directorate while seeking remand of Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

During the hearing, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, who represented Manish Sisodia, opposed the ED's request for 10-day custody.

The agency has requested a 10-day custody order in order to question Manish Sisodia and confront other people who have been summoned.

The ED informed the court that Manish Sisodia had purchased SIM cards and mobile phones in the names of other people.