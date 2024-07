Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | ANI

New Delhi, July 11: Defence Minister (Raksha Mantri) Rajnath Singh was reportedly admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, after he complained of back pain on Thursday morning.

The 73-year-old senior BJP leader and India's Defence Minister has been admitted to the old private ward. Rajnath Singh is stable and under observation, according to a statement by AIIMS Delhi.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.