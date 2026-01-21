 'Should Not Allow Old Issues To Overshadow Party's Interests': TTV Dhinakaran As AMMK Set To Rejoin NDA Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran said old differences should not hinder party interests as the outfit prepares to rejoin the NDA ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Urging unity for the state’s welfare, he met Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Chennai. PM Modi will launch NDA’s poll campaign on January 23 as political activity intensifies ahead of 2026 elections.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) Chief TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said old differences should not be allowed to come in the way of the party's larger interests, as his party prepares to rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The state is headed to Assembly polls in the next few months.

Dhinakaran said internal disputes should be resolved for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

TTV Dhinakaran's Statement

Addressing the press conference in Chennai, Dinakaran said, "With the larger objective in mind, we should not allow old issues to overshadow the party's interests, the welfare of Tamil Nadu, or push them aside. Making compromises for the common good does not weaken us." "Likewise, as Amma's cadres, who serve as a unifying force, we will come together as one and stand firmly to ensure that Amma's rule returns to Tamil Nadu, that people's governance is restored, and that good governance prevails. That is our clear stand," he said.

Putting internal differences behind it, the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is set to rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Union Minister and BJP's Tamil Nadu Assembly election in-charge Piyush Goyal arrived in Chennai. After announcing his party's joining the NDA in Tamil Nadu, AMMK Party General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran met with Goyal here.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran was accompanied by TTV Dhinakaran met with Goyal at the hotel where Goyal, is staying during his visit to the State Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting at Maduranthakam in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district on January 23, as the BJP intensifies efforts ahead of the State assembly elections.

The public meeting will mark the clarion call for the National Democratic Alliance for the Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address, and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, GK Vasan, John Pandian, and other leaders of alliance parties will also attend the event.

The NDA led by AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu will look to defeat the ruling DMK-Congress alliance. The election will feature a triangular contest after actor-turned-politician Vijay has launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and is eyeing the top spot.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold Assembly elections in the first half of 2026, and political activity in the state is intensifying as parties roll out their campaign strategies and manifestos.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

