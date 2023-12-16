Delhi Crime: Transgender’s Son Shot Dead By Miscreants In Dwarka; Accused Release Threatening Video On Social Media

Transgender’s Son Shot Dead By Miscreants In Dwarka | Twitter

Dwarka: In a shocking incident that came to light from Delhi's Dwarka, a young man was shot and killed on Wednesday (December 13). The incident occurred after an argument broke out between the victim and some boys from the colony. The young man was shot by the other boys after the argument escalated and the victim died on the spot.

The victim was adopted by a member of the transgender community

The victim was adopted by a member of the transgender community. The miscreants also made a threatening video and shared it on social media after killing the boy.

An argument was going on among the boys

As per the eyewitness of the incident, an argument was going on among the boys about something after which the victim intervened and tried to calm things down. However, the argument did not stop, suddenly, aone the boys took out a gun and fired two shots at the victim.

The mother of the victim said that her son was very friendly and had no enmity with anyone. She also said that he never had any argument with anyone. She was shocked after the death of her 19-year-old son.

The accused also released a video on social media

The accused also released a video on social media in which they are seen threatening anyone who gave any information about them to the Police. They threatened to kill the person who provides the information regarding them to the Police. The transgender community that knew the victim is upset and also frightened after the video of the culprits made rounds on social media.

The family of the victim have filed a complaint

The Police said that the deceased was shot and the family of the victim have filed a complaint in connection with the matter against the accused boys. The Police also said that a dispute erupted between the accused and the victim during Diwali. The Police is also suspecting that the murder has occurred due to enmity.