Delhi Crime: Shocking CCTV Shows Robbers Looting ₹3200 From Scrap Dealer & Strangulating Him In Hari Nagar |

Delhi: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet showing a group of individuals looting a man in broad daylight in the national capital. The video recorded on a CCTV camera located in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi shows shocking scenes where the accused strangulated a scrap dealer in order to loot him. The accused reportedly looted him for a sum of Rs 3,200.

Footage Shows Victim Strangulated By Accused

In the video, one can see the victim next to his hand cart giving money to one of the three individuals seen in the frame. Within a few moments, one guy in a red t-shirt catches hold of the victim's neck in order to strangulate him. Another man in a yellow t-shirt gets closer and snatches the money from the victim's hand.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victim can be seen struggling to breathe as his neck is choked firmly by the attacker. Ultimately, the victim can be seen losing consciousness due to strangulation. The man in red t-shirt can be seen losing his grip off the victim's neck and releasing him to fall on the street. All three accused individuals then flee from the scene leaving the victim in the unconscious state.

No Police Action Was Taken

According to local reports, the scrap dealer was strangulated and left on the street by the robbers for an amount of Rs 3,200. However, there are no reports of any action taken by the local police in the matter despite the CCTV footage of the incident going viral on the internet.

The broad daylight robbery again exposes the deteriorating law and order situation of Delhi where such crimes are rampantly been taking place in recent times.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)