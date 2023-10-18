 Delhi Crime: Shocking CCTV Shows Robbers Looting ₹3200 From Scrap Dealer & Strangulating Him In Hari Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Crime: Shocking CCTV Shows Robbers Looting ₹3200 From Scrap Dealer & Strangulating Him In Hari Nagar

Delhi Crime: Shocking CCTV Shows Robbers Looting ₹3200 From Scrap Dealer & Strangulating Him In Hari Nagar

The video recorded on a CCTV camera located in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi shows shocking scenes where the accused strangulated the scrap dealer in order to loot him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Crime: Shocking CCTV Shows Robbers Looting ₹3200 From Scrap Dealer & Strangulating Him In Hari Nagar |

Delhi: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet showing a group of individuals looting a man in broad daylight in the national capital. The video recorded on a CCTV camera located in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi shows shocking scenes where the accused strangulated a scrap dealer in order to loot him. The accused reportedly looted him for a sum of Rs 3,200.

Footage Shows Victim Strangulated By Accused

In the video, one can see the victim next to his hand cart giving money to one of the three individuals seen in the frame. Within a few moments, one guy in a red t-shirt catches hold of the victim's neck in order to strangulate him. Another man in a yellow t-shirt gets closer and snatches the money from the victim's hand.

The victim can be seen struggling to breathe as his neck is choked firmly by the attacker. Ultimately, the victim can be seen losing consciousness due to strangulation. The man in red t-shirt can be seen losing his grip off the victim's neck and releasing him to fall on the street. All three accused individuals then flee from the scene leaving the victim in the unconscious state.

No Police Action Was Taken

According to local reports, the scrap dealer was strangulated and left on the street by the robbers for an amount of Rs 3,200. However, there are no reports of any action taken by the local police in the matter despite the CCTV footage of the incident going viral on the internet.

The broad daylight robbery again exposes the deteriorating law and order situation of Delhi where such crimes are rampantly been taking place in recent times.

Read Also
UP Shocker: Biker Molests Girl Student Returning Alone From Tuition In Bulandshahr, Incident Caught...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: BJP Women Workers Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Fight Breaks Out During...

UP Shocker: BJP Women Workers Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Fight Breaks Out During...

Soumya Vishwanathan's Gruesome Murder Haunted Me For 15 Years: Rahul Kanwal Expresses Relief After...

Soumya Vishwanathan's Gruesome Murder Haunted Me For 15 Years: Rahul Kanwal Expresses Relief After...

Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: 15 Years On, Delhi Court Convicts 4 For Murder Of TV Journalist

Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: 15 Years On, Delhi Court Convicts 4 For Murder Of TV Journalist

PHOTO: Gay Lawyer Gets Engaged To Partner In Front Of SC Day After It Denied Same-Sex Marriage...

PHOTO: Gay Lawyer Gets Engaged To Partner In Front Of SC Day After It Denied Same-Sex Marriage...

Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan, His Wife & Son Convicted, Get 7-Year Prison Term In Fake Birth Certificate...

Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan, His Wife & Son Convicted, Get 7-Year Prison Term In Fake Birth Certificate...