 Delhi Crime: NRI Woman Raped By Company CEO At 5 Star Hotel In Chanakyapuri, Case Registered
The official said that an FIR under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed at Chanakyapuri police station as per a complaint received from an Indian-origin US citizen.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
New Delhi, January 14: An NRI woman was allegedly raped by a private company's CEO in a five star hotel in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, a police official said. The official said that an FIR under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed at Chanakyapuri police station as per a complaint received from an Indian-origin US citizen.

The incident of sexual assault happened with her in a five star hotel

“She has alleged that on September 14, 2023, the incident of sexual assault happened with her by the accused in a five star hotel of New Delhi district," the senior police official said.

The victim woman was working as an Assistant General Manager

As per the complaint, the victim woman was working as an Assistant General Manager at a company where the accused was a CEO, and was known to her uncle and had helped her in getting this job. "Further investigation is in progress on the basis of evidence on record," the official added.

