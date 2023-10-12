Delhi Crime: Masked Robbers Loot Petrol Pump At Gunpoint In Mundka; Video Surfaces

Masked Robbers Loot Petrol Pump At Gunpoint | Twitter

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a petrol pump was looted by around six armed robbers in Delhi's Mundka area on Wednesday. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the video is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that around six robbers attack the petrol pump staff and looted thousands of rupees in cash and fled the spot. The miscreants also fired around two shots during the incident.

The incident occurred at the Mundka Ghevra Mod petrol pump

The incident occurred at the Mundka Ghevra Mod petrol pump on Tuesday (October 10) at around 1.30 AM at night. Around six masked miscreants approached the petrol pump and asked the employee to fill petrol in his bike while the other robber who was sitting as a pillion rider on the bike took out a gun from the rider's bag and pointed it at the employee and took him along with him inside and looted cash. The amount of cash that was robbed is not known yet.

The miscreants also fired two shots

The other robbers who were present at the spot also held the other employee from attacking. The miscreants also fired two shots while robbing the petrol pump. One shot was fired while they were fleeing the spot after committing the crime. The miscreant fired at the petrol pump employee who was trying to block the fleeing robbers using a barricade. However, the robbers fled the spot on two bikes.

The petrol pump employees are safe

The petrol pump employees are safe and there are no reports of any serious injuries to the staff. One staff who was hit by the gun on the head was injured and is receiving treatment. The incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. An investigation has been initiated after registering a complaint in connection of the case. The police is investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the area and is confident that the miscreants will be held soon.

