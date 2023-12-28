Delhi Crime: Man Beaten To Death In Delhi's Janakpuri, Two Arrested

Representative Photo | FPJ

New Delhi: Two people have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death in Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said on Wednesday.



According to the police, the accused have been identified as Parvesh Kumar (25) alias Bittu and Arman Khan (23) alias Khan.

The deceased has been identified as Saurav Upadhyay, alias Rishi, police added.

Read Also UP Shocker: Dalit Youth Beaten To Death For Drinking Water From Public Tap In Budaun

Complaint registered by victiim's brother

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police West Vichitra Veer, information about a medico-legal case (MLC) regarding one male person brought dead was received at Janakpuri police station on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Upadhyay, the brother of the deceased, also filed a complaint at the Janakpuri police station against some unknown people for beating his brother to death. "Accordingly, a case under sections 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at PS Janakpuri and an investigation was carried out," DCP Veer said.

Verbal altercations turns ugly

During the investigation, it was revealed that a few days ago, a quarrel took place between the Saurav Upadhyay and the accused. The present incident was a backlash to the previous one, the police said.

"Some more people are found to be involved in this incident. Efforts are underway to arrest them," DCP Veer added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.