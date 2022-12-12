Delhi Crime: Female cop harassed by advocate husband in broad daylight, shares CCTV video; DCW seeks action

Delhi Crime: Female cop harassed by advocate husband in broad daylight, shares CCTV video | Twitter

A female police officer from Delhi who was on her maternity leave took to report that she was being harassed by her husband since months. Despite being a cop herself, she resorted to Twitter to seek help from DCW Swati Maliwal in this regard.

On December 12, female cop identified as Doli Tevathia created an account on the microblogging site and shared a CCTV video of her being beaten at the gate of her residence. Doli's husband who is an advocate was reportedly captured on camera while abusing his wife. Sharing the CCTV visuals in repeated tweets, she notified the DCW official of the case and requested assistance.

"I am SUB-Inspector in Delhi Police. Presently on maternity leave. I am constantly facing abuse from my husband advocate Mr. Tarun Dabas. Today he beat me in broad daylight. Please ensure action," she tweeted.

The dramatic visual shows how Dabas drives his car to make a deliberate scratch on a parked vehicle, probably that of the female cop, and then steps down from the vehicle to spark an argument with the two females at Doli's residence. The trio can be seen involved in a heated debate wherein a woman dressed in red tries to stop the advocate husband entering the house and abusing Doli, however, he violently enters inside to abuse his wife.

Arrogantly, the man can be seen being seated on the car bonnet to suggest that he shall not move from the place until his demands (unknown to media) are fulfilled. The footage has gone viral on social media.

From past several months i am facing this abuse constantly. Mr Tarun Dabas is an advocate and says no one can arrest him. please ensure action. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @sharmarekha @NCWIndia @DCWDelhi @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/KEbcw8xBdT — Doli Tevathia (@TevathiaDoli) December 11, 2022

Taking cognisance of the case, Maliwal tweeted in Hindi and said, "...Police itself is forced to seek help on Twitter! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police, strict action should be taken. If the police are not safe then how will the common women be safe?"