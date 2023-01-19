Delhi Crime: DCW chief Swati Maliwal dragged by car for 10-15 meters by drunk driver outside AIIMS Gate 2

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal | ANI

The Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal was dragged by car for 10-15 meters, opp. AIIMS Gate 2, at around 3.11 a.m. on Thursday, after her hand got stuck in the car's window as driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up the glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car, as per the Delhi Police.

(DCW chief)Swati Maliwal,dragged by car for 10-15 meters,at around 3.11 am opp AIIMS gate 2, after her hand got stuck in car's window as driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/fZh5GXhbIP — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Accused, Harish Chandra, 47, was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. FIR has been filed. Medical examination of accused & victim was done. The incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at the same location.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)