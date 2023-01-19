e-Paper Get App
Delhi Crime: DCW chief Swati Maliwal dragged by car for 10-15 meters by drunk driver outside AIIMS Gate 2

Accused, Harish Chandra, 47, was in an inebriated state and has been arrested

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal | ANI
The Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal was dragged by car for 10-15 meters, opp. AIIMS Gate 2, at around 3.11 a.m. on Thursday, after her hand got stuck in the car's window as driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up the glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car, as per the Delhi Police.

Accused, Harish Chandra, 47, was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. FIR has been filed. Medical examination of accused & victim was done. The incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at the same location.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

