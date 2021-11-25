Delhi CP says law and order will not be allowed to be disturbed as 60 tractors to march to Parliament on November 29: All you need to know

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament on November 29 as a part of the tractor march to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things.

"On November 29, 60 tractors will head to Parliament for the tractor march. The tractors will go through the roads opened by the government. We were accused of keeping the roads blocked. We did not block them. Blocking the roads is not our movement. Perhaps, our movement is to talk to the government. We will straight go to the Parliament," news agency ANI quoted Tikait as saying.

Tikait further said that a thousand people will head to the Parliament.

"We are awaiting the government's response on MSP. Moreover, the incidents that happened in the past one year, in which 750 farmers died, the government should take responsibility for that," said the BKU leader.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana said that nobody is objecting to democratic protests but under no circumstances will the law and order be allowed to be disturbed.

"We are committed to maintaining law and order...There's an agreement (with farmers), we will work on it. But in no case will law and order be allowed to be disturbed. Nobody is objecting to democratic protests," the Delhi CP said while addressing media at an interaction organised by the Indian Women's Press Corps on Wednesday.

Besides, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, in an official statement said that in capital cities in states distant from Delhi, tractor rallies will be organised, in addition to other protests.

"Preparations are underway for marking November 26, 2021, on the completion of 12 long and continuous months of struggle by lakhs of farmers in India, thousands of farmers are expected to come to the morcha sites on that day around Delhi," SKM said.

SKM also informed that "solidarity events" are being planned across the world by the Indian expatriates as well as international farmers' organisations.

"On November 26, there will be a protest in London at the Indian High Commission between 12 to 2 pm GMT. On the same day, there will be a sleep-out in Surrey in Canada in addition to a sleep-out in Vancouver. On November 30, there will be a protest in Paris, France. On December 4, a car rally is being organised in California, and a city march in New York, USA. There will also be a commemoration and candlelight vigil at San Jose Gurudwara on that day. An event is planned on December 5 in the Netherlands, and one event in Vienna, Austria on December 8. Events will happen in Australia as well as other places like Washington and Texas in the USA, and more details will be shared soon," SKM said.

(With ANI inputs)

