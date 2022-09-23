e-Paper Get App
The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Vinay Kumar Gupta, reserved the order on Thursday after the conclusion of lengthy arguments made by both sides.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
Delhi court allows ED's plea seeking transfer of Satyendar Jain money laundering case | ANI

The Principal District and Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue Court on Friday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) petition seeking the transfer of a money laundering case related to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

The ED had sought the transfer of the case to another judge. Earlier, the case was heard by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel.

The AAP leader has also decided to go to Delhi High Court against the decision of the Rouse Avenue Court.

On Wednesday, the apex court had directed Rouse Avenue Court to consider on Thursday a plea by the ED seeking the transfer of Jain's bail hearing. The court was hearing the lengthy arguments on the bail petitions of Jain and the other two co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain in the case.

All three persons are currently in judicial custody.

The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act under which he was accused of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

