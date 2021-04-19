Delhi couple misbehave with police after being stopped for not wearing mask inside car

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, people are still taking things lightly by violating COVID-19 norms, such as not wearing masks. A similar incident was seen in Delhi's Daryaganj on Sunday, where a drama ensued after a couple misbehaved with the Delhi Police personnel for being stopped for not wearing face masks.

According to news agency ANI, the couple -- identified as Pankaj and Abha, residents of Patel Nagar -- were seen shouting at and scolding the police personnel after they were stopped for not wearing face masks inside their car.

The Delhi Police said the couple misbehaved with the policemen when they were asked the reason for not wearing mask. The woman misbehaved with the policemen and said they would not pay fine and started arguing with them.

In a video shared by the Delhi Police, the woman can be heard saying, "...I have cleared UPSC..." listening to which one of the cops said then she should behave in a responsible manner.