Delhi couple misbehave with police after being stopped for not wearing mask inside car

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, people are still taking things lightly by violating COVID-19 norms, such as not wearing masks. A similar incident was seen in Delhi's Daryaganj on Sunday, where a drama ensued after a couple misbehaved with the Delhi Police personnel for being stopped for not wearing face masks.
According to news agency ANI, the couple -- identified as Pankaj and Abha, residents of Patel Nagar -- were seen shouting at and scolding the police personnel after they were stopped for not wearing face masks inside their car.
The Delhi Police said the couple misbehaved with the policemen when they were asked the reason for not wearing mask. The woman misbehaved with the policemen and said they would not pay fine and started arguing with them.
In a video shared by the Delhi Police, the woman can be heard saying, "...I have cleared UPSC..." listening to which one of the cops said then she should behave in a responsible manner.
"Why should I wear a mask in my car? What if I have to kiss my husband," the woman was heard telling the cops.
After the argument, both were taken to Daryaganj Police Station and an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Meanwhile, police officials told PTI that the man was later arrested.
Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days. The Delhi Police on Sunday said its has registered 569 FIRs and arrested 323 people for violating weekend curfew imposed by the state government amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to a data shared by Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal, since 8 pm on Saturday till 5 pm on Sunday, 569 FIRs have been registered and 323 people arrested for violating the weekend curfew.
It also issued a total of 2,369 challans for violating the COVID-19 norms from 8 pm on Saturday till 5 pm on Sunday, the data showed.
The Delhi government had announced a seven-hour night curfew recently. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.
The DDMA order for night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30. People engaged in certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
