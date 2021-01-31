Delhi Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi 'party president' with immediate effect

The Congress Working Committee had earlier this month decided through a video conference to have "a newly elected party president by June end at any cost".

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who briefed the media on the CWC decision, reiterated that the party will have an "elected president." He said the party would announce the poll schedule "very soon" and it would be as per the party constitution.

The party was earlier planning to hold elections by December and later tried to complete the exercise in February; eventually the CEC gave them a May end time table.

The Central Election Authority of the Congress had earlier submitted a note to interim party president Sonia Gandhi that they were ready for the elections.

A group of 23 leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik, had written to Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding internal elections from block to the level of party chief and "full-time" active leadership. They had also demanded elections to CWC. The party had subsequently called a CWC meeting in which Sonia Gandhi desired that elections must be held within six months.