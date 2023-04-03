Delhi Commission for Women probes alleged sexual harassment of girls during college fests; summons city cops

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal | Twitter/SwatiJaiHind

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment of girls during college fests in the city. The DCW has summoned the Delhi Police to provide assistance in the investigation.

Allegations of sexual harassment during college fests

The DCW has received multiple complaints alleging that girls were subjected to sexual harassment during various college fests held in Delhi. The complaints allege that male participants and organizers of these fests misbehaved with the girls, made lewd remarks, and touched them inappropriately.

Investigation launched by DCW

Taking note of the serious allegations, the DCW has launched an investigation into the matter. The DCW has also summoned the Delhi Police to provide assistance in the investigation. The DCW has stated that it will not tolerate any form of sexual harassment and will take strict action against those found guilty.

Efforts to create safe spaces for girls

The DCW has been actively working to create safe spaces for girls and women in the city. It has organized various campaigns and workshops to raise awareness about sexual harassment and to provide support to victims. The DCW has also set up a helpline for women in distress.

The DCW has urged girls and women to come forward and report any incidents of sexual harassment that they may have experienced. It has assured them that their complaints will be taken seriously and that strict action will be taken against those responsible.