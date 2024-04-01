 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent To Jail Till April 15 In Excise Policy Case
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent To Jail Till April 15 In Excise Policy Case

The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative"

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal |

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end. The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative". Speaking to reporters before entering court, the AAP leader said, "Whatever the prime minister is doing(referring to his arrest) is not good for the country".

AAP ministers present in Court

AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal were present in court. The federal probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the case. The next day, Special Judge Baweja remanded him in the custody of the ED till March 28. Following this, the court allowed the ED's plea requesting extension of his custodial interrogation by four days till April 1.

In its remand application, the probe agency has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections". 

