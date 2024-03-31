Sunita Kejriwal, Wife Of Jailed Delhi CM Reads Out Arvind Kejriwal's 6 Poll Promises: Free Electricity, Revolutionising Education...

New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, made her political debut with a passionate speech criticising the BJP-led central government's alleged targeting of the Opposition using central agencies ahead of the national election.

Speaking at the massive 'Loktantra Bachao' or 'Save Democracy' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, attended by leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Mehbooba Mufti, Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav, Sunita Kejriwal delivered a message from her jailed husband.

In her address, Sunita Kejriwal emphasized the people's support for Arvind Kejriwal, stating that he cannot be confined in prison forever. "The people of India stand with Arvind Kejriwal. He can't be kept in jail forever," Sunita Kejriwal said. It marked her first major political speech, rallying hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters.

Kejriwal's 6 Promises Ahead Of LS Polls

During her speech, she conveyed Delhi CM Kejriwal's six main poll promises:

1. Uninterrupted Access to Electricity

2. Free Electricity

3. Revolutionising Education

4. Universal Healthcare

5. Fair Prices for Farmers

6. Granting Full Statehood to Delhi

Kejriwal's Concerns For Mother India's Plight

Reading her husband's letter, she conveyed his vision of building a new India and highlighted the nation's potential. Kejriwal, who was jailed in connection with a money laundering case linked to the erstwhile Delhi excise policy, expressed concern for Mother India's plight, stressing on the need for quality education, healthcare, and infrastructure through the letter.

"My dear Indians, all of you please accept the greetings of this son of yours, I am not asking for votes, I am not talking about defeating anyone to win the elections. I am talking about making India a new India. Our country has everything. I am in jail, here I get a lot of time to think. I think about Mother India, Mother India is in pain, when people do not get good education, without proper treatment, power cuts occur, roads are broken," read Kejriwal's letter.

Sunita Kejriwal's impassioned speech resonated with the crowd, denouncing the perceived injustice and asserting the resilience of the Indian spirit. She reiterated her husband's commitment to addressing the nation's challenges and fostering inclusive growth. Amid chants of support from the audience, she declared, "Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work."