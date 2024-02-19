Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips 6th ED Summons; Terms It 'Illegal' Again

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped his Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons on Monday. This is the sixth time the Delhi CM has skipped appearing before the investigation agency. Kejriwal termed the ED notice as illegal and also reportedly said that he will wait for the court order now since the matter is subjudice.

Before this, Delhi CM ignored summons for questioning in connection to an alleged liquor scam on five occasions, calling the summons “illegal” and “politically motivated”. He also questioned them on the basis of not being named as an accused in the case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today. ED summons are illegal. The matter of the validity of the ED summons is now in court. Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court's decision: Aam Aadmi Party



In October 2023, the ED summoned Kejriwal to appear before them on November 2. However, he did not attend the summons and cited governance-related work in Delhi, as well as party campaigns in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which were then poll-bound.

For the second summons, Kejriwal had said he had to attend a Vipassana session; the third summons was skipped citing Rajya Sabha elections, Republic Day celebrations and the ED’s ‘non-disclosure’ and ‘non-response’ approach.

The fourth summons saw AAP sources citing Kejriwal’s trip to Goa to attend a pre-scheduled programme between January 18-20 and the fifth summons had been issued for appearance on February 2.

