Delhi Cabinet 2020: Arvind Kejriwal once again a Chief Minister with no portfolio

Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time on Sunday. Alongside, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai took oath as council of ministers in the newly-sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.
"In elections, some voted for AAP, while some for BJP and Congress.... but today when I took oath as Chief Minister of Delhi, I am Chief Minister for all. I am AAP's Chief Minister, BJP's Chief Minister and Congress Chief Minister and other parties as well," said Kejriwal here at Ramlila Maidan.
"Party affiliation never stopped me from working for everyone," he said.
The re-elected Chief Minister will however not be taking charge of any Department in the newly formed government.
Sources told PTI on Monday that Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain has been allocated the crucial Water Department, held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the party's previous government.
Incidentally this is not the first time Kejriwal has been without any portfolios. In 2015 too, he had taken office without any portfolios to his name. It was only in 2017 that he took up the Water Department from Gautam.
Keep in mind that during his first rather brief stint as a Chief Minister in 2013-14, Kejriwal had held five portfolios -- power, finance, planning, vigilance and home.
Senior AAP leader and party's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai has been given the Environment Department, while Rajendra Pal Gautam will handle the Women and Child Development Department, sources told PTI.
Gautam had on Sunday taken charge of the SC/ST Department, soon after taking oath of office.
Jain will now take care of the Delhi Jal Board, apart from handling the crucial Public Works Department, Health, Power and Urban Development, which he was in-charge of in the last government.
Sources indicated that there will be no major changes in other portfolios.
The Environment Department was being earlier handled by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, while the WCD was under senior leader Manish Sisodia.
It also seems likely that despite the fact that eight women emerged victorious in the Assembly elections -- Atishi Marlena, Rakhi Birla, Raj Kumari Dhillon, Preeti Tomar, Dhanwati Chandela, Parmila Tokas, Bhavna Gaur and Bandana Kumari -- the new cabinet will again not have any female representation.
(With inputs from agencies)
