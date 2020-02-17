Delhi Cabinet 2020: Arvind Kejriwal once again a Chief Minister with no portfolio

Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time on Sunday. Alongside, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai took oath as council of ministers in the newly-sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

"In elections, some voted for AAP, while some for BJP and Congress.... but today when I took oath as Chief Minister of Delhi, I am Chief Minister for all. I am AAP's Chief Minister, BJP's Chief Minister and Congress Chief Minister and other parties as well," said Kejriwal here at Ramlila Maidan.

"Party affiliation never stopped me from working for everyone," he said.

The re-elected Chief Minister will however not be taking charge of any Department in the newly formed government.

Sources told PTI on Monday that Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain has been allocated the crucial Water Department, held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the party's previous government.

Incidentally this is not the first time Kejriwal has been without any portfolios. In 2015 too, he had taken office without any portfolios to his name. It was only in 2017 that he took up the Water Department from Gautam.

Keep in mind that during his first rather brief stint as a Chief Minister in 2013-14, Kejriwal had held five portfolios -- power, finance, planning, vigilance and home.