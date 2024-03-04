Delhi Budget 2024: AAP Govt To Give ₹1,000 Per Month To Women Above 18 Yrs Of Age Under 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'

Delhi Budget 2024: AAP Govt To Give Rs 1,000 Per Month To Women Above 18 Yrs Of Age Under 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' | ANI

Delhi Finance minister Atishi on Monday announced the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' under which Rs 1,000 will be given monthly to all women aged above 18 from the fiscal year 2024-25. Atishi announced the scheme in her maiden budget speech. Atishi said, "The Kejriwal government will give a monthly amount of Rs 1,000 to every woman aged 18 or above. Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, women will be given this benefit."

Atishi presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Delhi Assembly on Monday with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, and said the government is trying to realise the dream of 'Ram Rajya'. This comes days after Delhi Finance Minister Atishi tabled the state's Economic Survey in the Delhi Assembly on March 1.

As per the survey, "The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi in 2022-23 was recorded at Rs 10,14,000 crore. As per the economic survey, GSDP of Delhi at current prices during 2023-24 is likely to reach Rs 11,07,746 crore at a growth of 9.1 per cent over 2022-23. The GSDP of Delhi in 2022-23 was 10,14,000 crore. In post-COVID times, our real GSDP grew at 8.76 per cent in 2021-22 and 7.85 per cent in 2022-23, faster than the rest of the country. Delhi's population constitutes 1.5 per cent of India's population, while GSDP contributes nearly 3.9 per cent to India's GDP."

Rise in per capita income

As per the survey, "The Per Capita Income of Delhi was Rs 3,76,217 in 2021-22 which increased to Rs 4,61,910 in 2023-24. This is an increase of 22 per cent in 2 years. Delhi's per capita income is 2.5 times of national per capita income. Delhi's tax collection had registered a growth of 18 per cent during 2022-23. In 2021-22, Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of 3,270 crores; which increased to 14,457 Crores in 2022-23. The ratio of interest payments to revenue receipts declined to 5.21 per cent in 2022-23 from the high ratio of 11.20 per cent in 2012-13. Delhi gives free electricity, water, health, education, bus rides for women, and teeth yatras for the elderly - and still has a growing economy with a revenue surplus."