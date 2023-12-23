Delhi Education Minister Atishi Affirms 25% Budget Allocation To Education As Investment, Not Expense

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena | IANS

In a resounding affirmation of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's commitment to education, Delhi Education Minister Atishi stated on Friday that allocating 25 per cent of the budget to education annually is an investment, not an expense. Speaking at the sixth convocation of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Atishi highlighted the government's dedication to transforming educational institutions.

The success of DPSRU, now the country's first pharmaceutical research university, serves as a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to the field of education. Atishi commended the institution for its achievements, noting that it has inspired other states to initiate programs like 'Yogshala'.

"Investing 25 per cent of the budget in education every year is an investment for the Delhi government and not an expense," Atishi affirmed, emphasizing the pivotal role education plays in societal development.

The convocation ceremony, attended by prominent figures including Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Nirmal Ganguly, marked a momentous occasion for DPSRU. The commitment to prioritizing education in the budget reflects a broader vision for empowering the youth and fostering a knowledgeable and skilled workforce in the region.

As Delhi continues to set precedents in educational initiatives, Atishi's remarks underscore the belief that robust investment in education is a strategic move that pays dividends in the form of an enlightened and empowered citizenry.

(With Inputs From PTI)