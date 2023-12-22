'Seema Haider' Student's Hilarious Answer on IND-Pak 'Border' Sparks Internet Frenzy |

Students have often gained widespread attention for their unconventional responses to exam questions, resulting in some of the most amusing and unconventional answers. While some answers are genuinely smart, others simply stand out for their uniqueness.

Recently, a answer sheet has been circulating on social media, featuring a student's response that has left the internet stunned. When asked about the border between India and Pakistan, the student humorously stated that the 'Seema' (border) is named Seema Haider and provided her height, 5 feet 6 inches, as the distance between the two nations.

If you're wondering who is Seema Haider?

Seema Ghulam Haider, also known as Seema Haider, gained popularity for defying international law to reunite with her partner in India. She is a married mother of four children - three sons and a daughter.

In 2019, Seema Haider connected with Sachin Meena from Greater Noida, India, through the online game PUBG.

Their relationship flourished to the point where Seema, a native of Pakistan, relocated to India with her four children.

During May and June, Seema Haider's videos were widely popular on the internet and received significant media coverage, attracting many people interested in learning about her story.



Why is she back in headlines?

This time, the buzz is about a 12th-grade exam paper instead of the couple's love story. A student's interesting comment on the exam paper has quickly gone viral.

A political science paper at the school focused on the length of the border between India and Pakistan. The teacher was surprised by one student's response to the question.

The post was shared by the handle 'NarundarM' on the social media site X (formerly Twitter). "Question - Bharat aur Pakistan ke bich kaun si seema hai, lambai batao?" read the caption. Answer - Seema Haider hai, uski lambai 5 ft 6 inch hai, dono desho ke bich isko lekar ladai hai."



Question - Bharat aur Pakistan ke bich kaun si seema hai, lambai batao?



Answer - Dono desho ke bich Seema Haider hai, uski lambai 5 ft 6 inch hai, dono desho ke bich isko lekar ladai hai. pic.twitter.com/25d5AvUlwl — Narundar (@NarundarM) December 21, 2023

The student noted on the response sheet that Seema Haider, which is five feet, six inches long, is the boundary between Pakistan and India.

X users expressed their views by engaging in the comments.

“It’s a joke I guess. Invigilator ke sign nahi hai (the invigilator had not signed it),” a user said.

“Student of WhatsApp University,” added another.

“He should have gotten an extra mark for such an innovative answer,” commented a third person.

“Correct. WhatsApp University zindabad,” added a fourth netizen. “He will be a master in political science,” said a next user.

“This is what non-stop propaganda has turned people on!” said the next.

“This might seem funny but it is not. This is where the education system stands currently,” added another.