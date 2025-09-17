 Delhi BMW Crash: Accused Driver Gaganpreet To Remain In Judicial Custody As Delhi Court Adjourns Hearing On Bail Petition
Delhi BMW Crash: Accused Driver Gaganpreet To Remain In Judicial Custody As Delhi Court Adjourns Hearing On Bail Petition

The accused in the Delhi BMW accident case will remain in judicial custody till Saturday, September 21, as a Delhi Court adjourned its hearing on her bail petition

The accused, Gaganpreet Makkad, on Tuesday filed a bail application in a Delhi court

