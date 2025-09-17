The accused in the Delhi BMW accident case will remain in judicial custody till Saturday, September 21, as a Delhi Court adjourned its hearing on her bail petition, reported NDTV. The accused, Gaganpreet Makkad, on Tuesday filed a bail application in a Delhi court
Delhi BMW Crash: Accused Driver Gaganpreet To Remain In Judicial Custody As Delhi Court Adjourns Hearing On Bail Petition
Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 01:44 PM IST