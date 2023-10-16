 Delhi: At Least 50 Detained From Jantar Mantar For Pro-Palestine Protest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: At Least 50 Detained From Jantar Mantar For Pro-Palestine Protest

Delhi: At Least 50 Detained From Jantar Mantar For Pro-Palestine Protest

According to police, a call was given by different organisations including the leftist All India Students' Association to hold a protest denouncing Israel's attack on Gaza Strip.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
article-image

At least 50 people were detained for protesting against Israel's war against Hamas at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, police said.

According to police, a call was given by different organisations including the leftist All India Students' Association to hold a protest denouncing Israel's attack on Gaza Strip.

"Over 100 persons had gathered at the Jantar-Mantar to protest. Since the protesters did not have permission, they were detained. Heavy police force deployment has been arranged to maintain law and order conditions," a police officer said.

The Delhi Police detained the protesters as soon as they reached the spot and pushed them into police buses.

AISA later issued a release demanding the release of its members.

Read Also
UP Cop Posts 'Save Palestine' Fundraiser On Facebook, Suspended
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assembly Elections 2023: All's Not Well In INDIA? SP, Cong Lock Horns Over Five Seats In MP

Assembly Elections 2023: All's Not Well In INDIA? SP, Cong Lock Horns Over Five Seats In MP

Maharashtra: Massive Fire Erupts In Ahmednagar-Bound DEMU Special Train Near Walunj; Visuals Surface

Maharashtra: Massive Fire Erupts In Ahmednagar-Bound DEMU Special Train Near Walunj; Visuals Surface

Delhi Crime: Angry Over Property Dispute, Man Drags Brother On Car Bonnet For 3 km In Alipur;...

Delhi Crime: Angry Over Property Dispute, Man Drags Brother On Car Bonnet For 3 km In Alipur;...

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: 'Contemplating Making AAP An Accused In Case', ED & CBI Tell SC

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: 'Contemplating Making AAP An Accused In Case', ED & CBI Tell SC

Karnataka Shocker: Man Tortures Wife, Forces Her To Have S*x With His Friends In Bengaluru; Case...

Karnataka Shocker: Man Tortures Wife, Forces Her To Have S*x With His Friends In Bengaluru; Case...