UP Cop Posts 'Save Palestine' Fundraiser On Facebook, Suspended

Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh Police constable has been suspended and a departmental enquiry initiated against the constable for allegedly sharing a post and asking for donations in the name of supporting Palestine amid the ongoing 'war' between Israel and Hamas. The constable, identified as Suhail Ansari, had put up the post on social media and the action by department was taken after the post went viral.

The suspended constable, Suhail Ansari, is a resident of Bareilly and was posted in Lakhimpur Kheri district for the past few months.

Kheri DSP Sandeep Singh, who is posted as circle officer (city) there, said an additional superintendent of police rank officer was looking into the case and finding more about the constable as well as his post supporting Palestine on social media platform Facebook.

According to reports, UP Police received complaints on X (formerly Twitter) and on Facebook about the post uploaded by the suspended constable in which he asked for people to contribute funds and "Save Palestine."

This is the first known case of its kind where a government official or personnel has been suspended for posting anything related to the Israel-Hamas war that has broken out, intensifying the years old conflict between Israel and Palestine after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel in a well coordinated attack in Southern Israel, killing over 1,400 Israeli citizens and holding several Israelis hostage on October 7.

In retaliation, Israel has pounded Gaza resulting in the death of Hamas operatives and Palestinian citizens. Over 2,500 residents in Gaza strip were killed in the aerial assault by Israel after the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorist on its soil.

