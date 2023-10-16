 UP Cop Posts 'Save Palestine' Fundraiser On Facebook, Suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Cop Posts 'Save Palestine' Fundraiser On Facebook, Suspended

UP Cop Posts 'Save Palestine' Fundraiser On Facebook, Suspended

The constable, identified as Suhail Ansari, had put up the post on social media and the action by department was taken after the post went viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
The Facebook post uploaded by UP cop that got him suspended | X

Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh Police constable has been suspended and a departmental enquiry initiated against the constable for allegedly sharing a post and asking for donations in the name of supporting Palestine amid the ongoing 'war' between Israel and Hamas. The constable, identified as Suhail Ansari, had put up the post on social media and the action by department was taken after the post went viral.

The suspended constable, Suhail Ansari, is a resident of Bareilly and was posted in Lakhimpur Kheri district for the past few months.

Kheri DSP Sandeep Singh, who is posted as circle officer (city) there, said an additional superintendent of police rank officer was looking into the case and finding more about the constable as well as his post supporting Palestine on social media platform Facebook.

According to reports, UP Police received complaints on X (formerly Twitter) and on Facebook about the post uploaded by the suspended constable in which he asked for people to contribute funds and "Save Palestine."

The Facebook post uploaded by UP cop that got him suspended

The Facebook post uploaded by UP cop that got him suspended |

This is the first known case of its kind where a government official or personnel has been suspended for posting anything related to the Israel-Hamas war that has broken out, intensifying the years old conflict between Israel and Palestine after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel in a well coordinated attack in Southern Israel, killing over 1,400 Israeli citizens and holding several Israelis hostage on October 7.

In retaliation, Israel has pounded Gaza resulting in the death of Hamas operatives and Palestinian citizens. Over 2,500 residents in Gaza strip were killed in the aerial assault by Israel after the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorist on its soil.

Read Also
Israel-Hamas Conflict: IDF Announces Temporary Pause In Operations For Gaza Evacuation Amid...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nithari Killings: Prime Accused Surendra Koli Acquitted In 12 Cases, Court Cancels Death Penalty

Nithari Killings: Prime Accused Surendra Koli Acquitted In 12 Cases, Court Cancels Death Penalty

Agra's 'Taj Carnival' To Take Off With Hot Air Balloon Ride, Culture, And Cuisine This October

Agra's 'Taj Carnival' To Take Off With Hot Air Balloon Ride, Culture, And Cuisine This October

UP Shooting Video: Father-Son Duo Open Fire At Family Of Girl Who Protested Against Molestation In...

UP Shooting Video: Father-Son Duo Open Fire At Family Of Girl Who Protested Against Molestation In...

UP Cop Posts 'Save Palestine' Fundraiser On Facebook, Suspended

UP Cop Posts 'Save Palestine' Fundraiser On Facebook, Suspended

Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Rangareddy Due To Short Circuit; Video Surfaces

Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Rangareddy Due To Short Circuit; Video Surfaces