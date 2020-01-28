Delhi Assembly Election 2020 -- Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8, 2020, in what promises to be a high stake triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge. Announcing the 1-day poll for the 70-member Assembly, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told a news conference earlier this month that counting of votes will be taken up on February 11.

Over 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise, according to the final electoral roll published on January 6. There are total 1,46,92,136 voters -- 80,55,686 males, 66,35,635 females and 815 belonging to third gender -- in the final voters list. All voters will be provided QR code-enabled voters slip which will speed up voting through easy identification.

This time Delhi will have 13,659 polling stations as compared to 11,763 in 2014, a jump of 16.89 per cent, according to an EC press note. The Commission has decided to extend the facility of a postal ballot for "absentee voters", people with disability and those above 80 years of age in all 70 assembly constituencies. In October last year, the government had amended election rules to allow "absentee voters" to vote by postal ballot.

Electors on duty at the polling station, electors who are above 80 years of age and the electors marked as 'Persons with Disabilities' in the Electoral Roll will have the option to seek postal ballot paper for casting their vote. The facility of absentee voter status was provided for the first time in the country in seven Jharkhand assembly constituencies which went to polls in December 2019.