Delhi announces free 200 units of electricity for tenants

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday extended the benefit of subsidized power connections to tenants in the national capital to avail free 200 units of electricity.

Making the announcement, he said those living on rent can now avail the benefits of the Delhi government's electricity Ssubsidy under the 'Mukhyamantri Kiraydaar Bilji Meter Yojana'.

"The tenants will be issued a pre-paid meter under the scheme," he said. Kejriwal added that for installing the pre-paid meters, a copy of the rent agreement will be sufficient.

"Earlier, people needed to have an NOC from the landlords." On August 1, Kejriwal announced that people in the national capital will not have to pay anything for consuming up to 200 units of power per month.

People consuming till 200 units of electricity in a month won't have to pay the electricity bills. Their bills will be waived from August 1," he had said.

But if a consumer uses 201 units in a month, "he will have to pay the full charge", he said.