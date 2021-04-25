Delhi: Amid shortage, 3 held for black marketing Remdesivir, 100 oxymeters, 48 small-sized oxygen cylinders seized

Even as Delhi continues to struggle with the oxygen supply and other medical requirements amid a massive surge in the cases, icidents of theft of Remdesivir injection, oxygen cylinders adds more trouble to the critical situation.

In a shocking incident, the police arrested three people for black marketing of Remdesivir injection. The accused were allegedly selling the injection at Rs 40,000 per piece. During the search, Rs 1,20,000 cash and 3 injections have been seized. Besides, 100 oxymeters and 48 small-sized Oxygen cylinders were also found in their vehicle.

The three have been identified as Alok Tyagi and Abhishek - residents of Ghaziabad, and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Given the current situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged hospitals not to raise alarms unnecessarily over oxygen shortage and appealed to the media to verify claims before reporting. Such acts hamper efforts to provide help to hospitals that really need assistance, Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, said.