Delhi air quality turns 'severe', people advised to avoid outdoor activities

New Delhi: The air quality declined further and plunged to the "severe" category with the air quality index (AQI) crossing 450-mark on Monday, prompting the government to advise people to avoid outdoor activities.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The AQI was recorded at 440 with PM10 and 264 with PM2.5 at 8 am, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).