Delhi: ACB raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over alleged Waqf board corruption case; pistol, Rs 12L cash recovered

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was issued a notice by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch was raided by the agency on Friday over allegations of illegal appointments to the Waqf board, NDTV has reported.

The Delhi ACB had issued a notice to AAP leader Khan for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board, officials said.

The officials of Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi police who raided Amanatullah’s house, including five other places, recovered one unlicensed Beretta pistol and cash Rs 12 lakh from AAP MLA's house, ACB officials said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Khan, an MLA from Okhla, is the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Speaking about the raids at his house, Khan Tweeted, "I was called to #ACB office for questioning and Delhi Police was sent harass my family members behind my back. @LtGovDelhiSir, the truth never hurts, remember. I have full faith in the constitution and judiciary of this country."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a senior official of the ACB, cited by the agency report, Khan was issued a summons and was called for questioning on Friday at 12 pm in relation to a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A top official had earlier on Thursday stated that the Okhla MLA has been summoned for interrogation in relation to the case filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020 at 12 p.m on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

The AAP leader also shared the summons notice on his personal Twitter account and wrote, "वक़्फ़ बोर्ड का नया दफ़्तर बनवाया है, हमें #ACB ने बुलाया है…चलो फिर बुलावा आया है!" (A new of the Waqf Board has been built and we have been called by the ACB).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also Day after Sisodia dares BJP, ED conducts raids at 40 locations in excise policy scam