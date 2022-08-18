Delhi: AAP workers detained for protesting outside Congress HQ over Rajasthan's Dalit student death

ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers are staging a protest outside Congress headquarters over Rajasthan's Jalore incident, wherein a nine-year-old Dalit student was beaten to death by his teacher.

In the video shared by ANI, one can see the protesters holding placard and raising slogans against Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. The Delhi police can also be seen detaining by workers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protesting outside Congress HQ over Jalore (Rajasthan) incident, wherein a 9-year-old Dalit student was beaten to death by his teacher, being detained by Police. pic.twitter.com/AhEwI89p4i — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

9-year-old Dalit student beaten to death

A nine-year-old Dalit student died on Saturday after he was allegedly beaten up by a teacher of a private school for touching a drinking water pot. The accused teacher has been arrested by the police.

The brutal incident took place in Jalore which has sparked outrage among the Dalit community, looking at the anger of the people, the administration had also suspended the internet services in the district.

The student, Indra Meghwal, a student of the private school in Surana village, was beaten up on July 20 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday after 24 days.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased boy. The CM further announced to hand over the case to the case officer scheme for speedy investigation.

The accused teacher has been identified as Chail Singh (40), and police have charged him with murder and other sections, including under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.