Delhi: AAP protests outside BJP headquarters over CBI raids

AAP Party members protesting outside BJP headquarters | ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party members are protesting outside BJP headquarters in Delhi. The protest has been staged against the party over CBI raids on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The visuals of the protest show AAP party members sloganeering against the BJP and demanding the party answer about the findings of the CBI finding from the raids. Many were holding placards echoing similar sentiments.

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party holds protest against BJP over CBI raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/4kIVi6o3La — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

The protests came after heated exchange between AAP and BJP since the CBI raided Sisodia's residence and Deputy Chief Minister's office nearly a week ago in connection with Delhi excise policy scam.

Liquor Scam

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

The CBI raids on Friday, August 19, came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect on November 17 last year.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.