Delhi: 14 arrested after Jahangirpuri Hanuman Jayanti rally clash; heavy security deployed in violence-hit area

Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said Sunday.

"Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR," DCP North-West Usha Rangnani told news agency ANI.

Later, she said five more arrests were made.

She also said nine people in total including eight police personnel and one civilian were injured during the clashes and are being treated at the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial Hospital.

"9 persons including 8 police personnel and 1 civilian were injured and treated in a hospital. One Sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury. His condition is stable," Usha Rangnani told ANI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri area where the clashes took place. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, she said.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police is on alert and a flag march was conducted to create an atmosphere of faith and security among the public.

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession on Saturday.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR. "We have lodged an FIR into the incident and an investigation has been initiated," Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak told IANS. He said the situation was now peaceful and under control.

According to police clashes broke out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of north-west Delhi on Saturday evening when the 'Shobha Yatra' was being taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Communal clashes had broken out in Northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:43 AM IST