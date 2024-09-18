Delhi: 8 Rescued After Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh; Visuals Surface

Images from the site of the collapse | ANI

New Delhi: A total of eight people were rescued and admitted to the hospital after a two-storeyed building collapsed in the Karol Bagh area in the national capital of Delhi on Wednesday morning, said a senior Delhi Police official.

The official said that more people are feared to be trapped under the debris and a search and rescue operation is underway.

Statement Of DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan

DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan said, "At around 9 am information of a building collapse was received at Prasad Nagar Police Station from the area of Bapa Nagar. An old building of approximately 25 square yards' area has collapsed.

"So far, eight persons have been rescued and sent to the hospital. It is feared that some more may be trapped. Local police, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services and other agencies are carrying out rescue operations. No death has been confirmed yet. Legal action will be taken once the rescue operation is over," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan says, "At around 9 AM, information of a building collapse was received at Prasad Nagar Police Station from the area of Bapa Nagar. An old building of approximately 25 square yards area has collapsed. So far, 8 persons have been rescued… https://t.co/n1SywDj5AJ pic.twitter.com/eJNxW7RxNi — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

Delhi CM-Designate Atishi On The Incident

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi has instructed the District Magistrate to provide all possible help to the victims. Responding swiftly to the incident, Atishi appealed to the public to inform the government about any possibilities of such incidents in the future.

Taking to microblogging site on X, Atishi wrote, "This incident of house collapse in Karol Bagh area is very sad. I have ordered the District Magistrate to provide all possible help to the people living there and the victims, if anyone is injured, get him treated and find out the reasons for this accident. I have also spoken to the Municipal Corporation Mayor regarding the accident. There has been a lot of rain this year, my appeal to all the people of Delhi is that if there is any possibility of any accident related to construction, then immediately inform the administration and the corporation, the government will immediately help you."