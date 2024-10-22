Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused Arrested

Representational Image

New Delhi: A case of attempt to murder has been registered in an incident of stabbing reported from Tilak Nagar in the national capital, police said.

The incident took place in the late night hours of October 21 when a 30-year-old married woman was stabbed allegedly by one person identified as Ravinder Singh aka Goldy (36).

The victim was admitted to the hospital with multiple stab wounds and is currently under observation, as per officials.

About The Case

In the initial police investigation it was found that the victim resided in the neighbourhood with her husband and children.

The accused who also resided in the same neighbourhood had formal interactions with the victim, after which she started feeling uncomfortable and avoided the accused. This irked the accused and led to the stabbing incident, police detailed. No formal complaints were made by the victim. The accused Goldy has been arrested.

About Another Case

On October 14, in a similar incident, a 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the Kalindi Kunj area here, the police said.

The victim was identified as Samina, a resident of Khadda Colony. The daughter of the deceased informed police after finding her mother in an unconscious state and drenched in blood.

Police said that the daughter of the deceased stated that she had been searching for her mother since morning and when along with her siblings went to the first floor where she discovered her mother bleeding in an unconscious state.

A case of murder under section 103(1) BNS was registered at Kalindi Kunj Police Station.

The police said that the daughter of the deceased expressed suspicion about a man who is known to the victim. The accused is a history-sheeter, said the police.

