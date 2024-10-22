 Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused Arrested

Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused Arrested

The accused who also resided in the same neighbourhood had formal interactions with the victim, after which she started feeling uncomfortable and avoided the accused. This irked the accused and led to the stabbing incident, police detailed. No formal complaints were made by the victim.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

New Delhi: A case of attempt to murder has been registered in an incident of stabbing reported from Tilak Nagar in the national capital, police said.

The incident took place in the late night hours of October 21 when a 30-year-old married woman was stabbed allegedly by one person identified as Ravinder Singh aka Goldy (36).

The victim was admitted to the hospital with multiple stab wounds and is currently under observation, as per officials.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: Over 60 Rounds Of Fire Exchanged Between Rival Gangs In North-East Delhi's Welcome...
article-image

About The Case

FPJ Shorts
Tesla Shares Dip Amid Elon Musk's US Presidential Election Exploits
Tesla Shares Dip Amid Elon Musk's US Presidential Election Exploits
TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies; Video Surfaces
TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies; Video Surfaces
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan Posters
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge To Katenge' Slogan Posters
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore

In the initial police investigation it was found that the victim resided in the neighbourhood with her husband and children.

The accused who also resided in the same neighbourhood had formal interactions with the victim, after which she started feeling uncomfortable and avoided the accused. This irked the accused and led to the stabbing incident, police detailed. No formal complaints were made by the victim. The accused Goldy has been arrested.

About Another Case

On October 14, in a similar incident, a 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the Kalindi Kunj area here, the police said.

The victim was identified as Samina, a resident of Khadda Colony. The daughter of the deceased informed police after finding her mother in an unconscious state and drenched in blood.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: Doctor Shot Dead By 2 Teenagers Inside Hospital In Jaitpur, Police Suspect Targeted...
article-image

Police said that the daughter of the deceased stated that she had been searching for her mother since morning and when along with her siblings went to the first floor where she discovered her mother bleeding in an unconscious state.

A case of murder under section 103(1) BNS was registered at Kalindi Kunj Police Station.

The police said that the daughter of the deceased expressed suspicion about a man who is known to the victim. The accused is a history-sheeter, said the police.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies;...

TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies;...

Lawrence Bishnoi To Contest Maharashtra Elections 2024? Gangster Gets Request From THIS Political...

Lawrence Bishnoi To Contest Maharashtra Elections 2024? Gangster Gets Request From THIS Political...

Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused...

Delhi: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times By Neighbour In Tilak Nagar; Accused...

'I'm Carrying A Live Bomb’: Mumbai-Bound Vistara Passenger Detained At Cochin International...

'I'm Carrying A Live Bomb’: Mumbai-Bound Vistara Passenger Detained At Cochin International...

Delhi: 2 Police Officers Injured After High-Speed Swift Car Hits Their PCR Van In New Ashok Nagar

Delhi: 2 Police Officers Injured After High-Speed Swift Car Hits Their PCR Van In New Ashok Nagar