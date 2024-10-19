Delhi Crime: Over 60 Rounds Of Fire Exchanged Between Rival Gangs In North-East Delhi's Welcome Area, Girl Injured After Getting Shot; Videos Surface

In North East Delhi's Welcome area, heavy firing erupted between two rival groups on Saturday (October 19) evening, with locals claiming that over 60 rounds were fired.
A 22-year-old girl was hit in the chest while standing on her balcony and is seriously injured. The incident has spread fear and panic in the area, and police officials are investigating the matter.
A large number of police personnel reached the spot and the matter is under investigation.
