 Delhi: 3-4 Unknown Assailants Open Fire On Man In Malviya Nagar; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: 3-4 Unknown Assailants Open Fire On Man In Malviya Nagar; Visuals Surface

Delhi: 3-4 Unknown Assailants Open Fire On Man In Malviya Nagar; Visuals Surface

According to the police, the victim identified as Vikas was shot on Tuesday night. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the injured was shifted to the hospital.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: A firing incident took place in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Tuesday where a group of three to four people opened fire at a person, police said.

According to the police, the victim identified as Vikas was shot on Tuesday night. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the injured was shifted to the hospital.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: 5-Yr-Old Girl Raped By 14-Yr-Old Boy While Her Parents Were Out For Work
article-image

About The Firing That Took Place In Malviya Nagar

The victim's uncle, Gyanchand informed that the victim was shot by three or four people who came in a car.

FPJ Shorts
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper

"The incident happened around 9:30 pm (yesterday). 3-4 people came in a car...They opened fire. The injured (Vikas) has been admitted to the hospital," Gyanchand said.

"A PCR call regarding the firing incident was received at Malviya Nagar Police Station at around 9:30 pm. The police staff reached the spot where the caller informed that 3-4 unknown boys came in a car and fired a bullet at his nephew Vikas (26) who was taken to hospital," the Delhi Police said.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Delhi: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Fellow Students In Madrasa For A Day Off; Crime Inspired By...
article-image

About A Firing Incident That Took Place On August 25

Earlier on August 25, a firing incident took place at a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area in the national capital, officials said.

According to the Delhi Police, some people had an argument with the manager over the table.

"An incident of firing took place at a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area of Delhi. Some people from Jahangirpuri had come to a cafe in Satya Niketan. They took out a pistol and opened fire in the air during a verbal fight with the cafe manager over a table," the Delhi Police had said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: 3-4 Unknown Assailants Open Fire On Man In Malviya Nagar; Visuals Surface

Delhi: 3-4 Unknown Assailants Open Fire On Man In Malviya Nagar; Visuals Surface

Delhi: Centre & Tripura Govt To Sign Pact With NLFT & ATTF, 2 Armed Groups Today

Delhi: Centre & Tripura Govt To Sign Pact With NLFT & ATTF, 2 Armed Groups Today

Delhi Riots Case 2020: Sharjeel Imam Moves Delhi HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Of Bail Plea

Delhi Riots Case 2020: Sharjeel Imam Moves Delhi HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Of Bail Plea

Delhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death

Delhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death

Swati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God...

Swati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God...